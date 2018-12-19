Florida man accused of kicking out window, jumping out of moving patrol vehicle

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man arrested on a burglary charge kicked the window out of a deputy's patrol vehicle and jumped through it while being taken to jail, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident began Tuesday evening when a man called authorities to report that 31-year-old Nicholas Campasano and Savannah Benham stole an air compressor out of the bed of his truck.

Benham admitted to stealing the air compressor because she said the victim owed her money, according to the report.

Deputies said that as they were driving Campasano to jail, he repeatedly kicked the driver's side window of the patrol vehicle until it came out then used his legs to pull himself out of through the window as the vehicle was driving 40 to 45 mph.

Campasano became unconscious when he hit the ground and his handcuffs became partially undone so deputies had to re-secure him before he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the affidavit.

Campasano faces charges of burglary to a conveyance, grand theft and escape. Benham was charged with burglary to a conveyance and grand theft.

