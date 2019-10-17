Florida man accused of knowingly transmitting HIV to partner

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of failing to disclose his HIV-positive status to his sexual partners, which resulted in one of them contracting the virus, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a woman contacted them recently saying that she believed she contracted HIV from Gentry Burns, 26, when she dated him in 2013, and she believed that other woman could be infected.

Three people told detectives they had sex with Burns after he was diagnosed in January 2014 and he never disclosed his status to them, according to a news release.

Deputies said one of those victims tested positive for HIV in 2017 after dating Burns in 2016.

Burns was already in the Volusia County Jail on a burglary and aggravated assault charge when deputies added three felony counts for failure to disclose.

In Florida, it's illegal for anyone diagnosed with HIV, chancroid, gonorrhea, granuloma inguinale, lymphogranuloma venereum, genital herpes simplex, chlamydia, nongonococcal urethritis (NGU), pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)/acute salpingitis or syphilis to have sex with another person without disclosing their condition.

Deputies said Burns could have more victims. Anyone who believes they could be at risk is urged to see a doctor and call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-248-1777.

