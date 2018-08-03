Florida man accused of causing separate hit-and-run crashes minutes apart

DeLAND, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of driving through a pasture in DeLand after causing two separate crashes minutes apart Thursday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Thomas Nirdlinger, 44, appeared in court Friday.

"There's a truck in my driveway, right up to my gate. I don't see anybody in it and there's no lights on," a woman said in a 911 call.

Deputies and Air One scoured the thick pasture, where they said Nirdlinger was staggering and falling down. It took several commands, two knee strikes to the rib cage and a Taser, to arrest him, according to authorities.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Nirdlinger caused two hit-and-run crashes within five minutes along State Road 44 near Lake Winnemissett Drive. At 9:55 p.m. Thursday, troopers said Nirdlinger crossed into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a woman as he got back into the correct lane.

The second crash happened five minutes later on State Road 44 near Kepler Road, where troopers said Nirdlinger sideswiped a man while making a right turn.

Nirdlinger is charged with resisting arrest with violence and is held on $2,500 bond. FHP cited him on suspicion of careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.