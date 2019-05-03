Florida man accused of stealing cruiser, leads to chase on turnpike

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old Largo man is accused of stealing a cruiser and leading Florida troopers on a chase.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Shane Jensen has been charged with stealing a patrol car and reckless driving.

Investigators said around 4 p.m. a trooper saw Jensen who appeared to be medically distressed, along the Florida Turnpike in Okeechobee County.

This was on the northbound shoulder at the 181st mile marker.

Troopers said Jensen was sitting on the grass shoulder next to the trooper's cruiser.

When the trooper went to get Jensen water, he got up and stole the cruiser, according to FHP.

Highway patrol said the suspect reversed the cruiser and accelerated toward three troopers in an attempt to run them over.

Investigators said Jensen drove into Osceola County.

Troopers responded by deploying stop sticks, according to investigators.

Jensen avoided the sticks and drove on the grass median and stopped against a guardrail, according to highway patrol.

Troopers said he exited the vehicle and ran into the woods.

He was arrested and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No troopers or civilians were injured in the incident, according to highway patrol.

He was also wanted out of Clearwater in a carjacking case.

