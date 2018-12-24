Florida man accused of stealing Toys for Tots donation box days before Christmas

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of stealing a donation box meant to benefit the charity Toys for Tots just days before Christmas, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said they were called Friday to Phillips Chrysler Jeep Dodge after employees reported William Patrick Von Korff, a former Toys for Tots volunteer who is no longer affiliated with the group, took the donation box full of toys, valued at $500.

The employees claimed Von Korff puts his phone number on donation boxes in the area so that when they are full and ready to be picked up, he's called instead of an actual Toys for Tots representative, according to the report.

Police said they went to Von Korff's home in Ocala and saw the same van from the dealership's surveillance video parking in the driveway with an empty Toys for Tots box in the back.

When questioned, Von Korff said he got a call that the toys were ready to be picked up so he took the toys and donated them to a different charity in Ocala, according to the affidavit.

Von Korff was arrested on a grand theft charge.

