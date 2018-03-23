Florida man beats friend with bat over $5, deputies say

BUNNELL, Fla. - A man was arrested after he beat his friend with a bat and rammed his fence in his car after they had a fight over $5, deputies say.

Deputies said Brett Cretens, 31, and his friend began fighting over $5 that the friend owed Cretens. Cretens' friend then offered Creten $3 and some quarters, instead of the full $5, according to the report.

The report said that Cretens became angry after the offer, got into his vehicle and backed into his friend's car. He then rammed into the man's fence with his car, according to deputies.

Cretens then began sending profane text messages to his friend and urging him to come outside, according to the report. Deputies said his friend came outside and saw Cretens holding a bat. As his friend was walking away, Cretens struck his friend in the leg with a bat, according to the report. Deputies said when Cretens' friend turned around, he struck him twice in head.

Deputies said Creten's friend had a raised bump on his head where he said he'd been hit, and that there were tire marks consistent with his story in driveway.

Cretens was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was taken to jail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.