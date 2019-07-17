Florida man can't name US president after 'huffing' duster spray

Robert Filbey, 44, couldn't name U.S. president after huffing dusting spray, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. (Image: Flagler County Jail)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man who admitted to huffing dusting spray from cans couldn't answer simple questions, including the name of the current U.S. president, when a deputy found him in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Robert Filbey, 44, was sitting in the driver's seat of a Honda Civic in the parking lot of the Walmart on Cypress Point Parkway Tuesday morning when they found him staring blankly out of the front window.

[STRANGE FLORIDA: Florida man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis, deputies say | Deputies: Florida man stashed cocaine, heroin, pills in butt]

The car was in the drive position with all of the windows rolled up when a deputy walked up to the passenger side window and saw a can of ONN air duster spray in Filbey's right hand and several others throughout the vehicle, according to a report.

From the passenger side, the deputy tried getting Filbey to put the car in park, but he was unresponsive, the report said. The deputy then walked to the driver's side, opened the door and put the car in park.

According to the deputy, Filbey was conscious but not following any commands and couldn't answer simple questions. When the deputy asked Filbey if he knew what city they were in, Filbey said "Atlanta," according to the report. Filbey also couldn't identify the country's current president.

Medical personnel treated Filbey before he was taken to Advent Health for testing.

Deputies found 20 10-ounce cans of the ONN spray and several receipts that showed Filbey legally purchased them from Walmart in a 24-hour timeframe, according to the report. Two cans were still full.

Deputies said Filbey later admitted to buying the cans and "huffing" them because of a recent argument he had with his girlfriend.

[MORE: Florida man admits to lighting firecrackers under a child's bed | Florida man attempts to poison ex-girlfriend with Lysol, police say]

After being released from the hospital, Filbey was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and inhaling harmful chemicals, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.