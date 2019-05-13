Florida man plays basketball naked at public park, police say

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Florida man accused of of playing basketball naked at a public park told police he believed it would enhance his skill level, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Police said they went to Candyland Park on Longdale Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after they received a call about a man playing basketball naked.

When officers arrived, they said they found Jordan Anderson, 29, completely naked on the basketball court. Anderson said he believed practicing that way would enhance his skill level, according to the affidavit.

Anderson was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure of sexual organs.

