Florida man charged with attempted murder smiles in mugshot

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man accused of opening fire on two men at a Lake County park smiled for his mugshot.

Tavares police said Channen Quashie, 29, of Eustis, was arrested Thursday night after an officer who was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle at the corner of Lake Avenue and Main Street heard what sounded like five gunshots coming from the area of Ingraham Park.

The officer went to where they thought the gun was fired and came across a white car with several bullet holes in the rear driver's side panel. The driver's side window was also shattered, according to a police report.

Police said the man who was sitting in the driver's seat when the shooting started told officers he saw Quashie pull up in a black SUV, roll down the front window and smile before firing the gun at the victim and his friends.

The victim said he exited the car and jumped on the ground to avoid getting hit, the report said.

A friend of the victim said he was standing outside the vehicle talking to the victim when Quashie pulled up and fired about three to four shots in his direction, police said. The friend said he was previously in the United States Army and felt as if he was "still in Iraq" when the shooting started, according to the report.

Police said they found a bullet casing in the middle of Ruby Street while processing the scene.

Lake County deputies and Eustis police officers, who had been given a description of the black SUV Quashie was believed to be in when the shooting happened, later found the vehicle in Eustis and took Quashie into custody on Glover Street, the report said.

Quashie was taken to the Lake County Jail and faces two felony counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

