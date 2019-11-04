Florida man charged with killing teen who protected younger sister

Police found the body of Khyler Edman, 15, while searching homes in a neighborhood in Port Charlotte, Florida.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - A Florida man accused of killing a 15-year-old boy during a home invasion has been charged with second-degree murder and burglary.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said detectives spent five weeks investigating the case and now have enough evidence to charge Ryan Cole, 27.

Cole is accused of killing Khyler Edman on Sept. 26. Prummell said Cole fatally stabbed Khyler while the teenager was trying to protect his younger sister during the invasion of their home.

Prummell said investigators have concluded that the attack was random, and Cole didn't have any relationships with anyone at the home.

Cole has a lengthy record in Charlotte County. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

