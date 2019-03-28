Florida man charged in Navy airman's 1984 cold case murder will remain in jail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The man charged earlier this month in the 1984 murder of a Navy airman will remain in jail after a judge denied a motion to reinstate his bond.

Thomas Garner, 59, was arrested on March 13 after investigators say DNA evidence linked him to the crime more than 30 years after Navy Airman Apprentice Pamela Cahanes was found dead near Sanford.

Garner is charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigators say Garner served in the U.S. Navy at the same time as Cahanes.

Judge Fred Schott granted Garner $250,000 bond on March 15 but revoked the bond the following day.

Garner's attorneys filed a motion to reinstate bond, saying that Garner was not warned that his bond was being revoked, according to the motion.

On Tuesday 18th Judicial Circuit Judge Melanie Chase denied the motion to reinstate bond.

Cahanes, of Minnesota, was 25 when her body was found on Aug. 5, 1984. She was killed two days after graduating from the Navy Training Center in Orlando.

Garner will remain in custody without bail. A trial date has not been set.

