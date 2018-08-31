Florida man convicted of killing wife, unborn child

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man has been convicted of killing his pregnant wife and unborn child.

The Ocala-Star Banner reported that Vincent LaSara Terry, 48, was found guilty Thursday of two counts of second-degree murder. He faces life in prison at a Oct. 1 sentencing.

Authorities said Chrystal Terry disappeared in December 2017 when she was a little more than four months pregnant.

Investigators said they later found photos of the woman dead, naked and beaten on Vincent Terry's phone. They also reported finding a large blood stain on the floor of the couple's Summerfield home.

Terry's attorney argued that the woman disappeared because she went on a drug binge, and she wasn't dead in the photos on Terry's phone.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.