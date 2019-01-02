Video: Florida man dives in dumpster to avoid arrest, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One Florida man spent his New Year's Eve dumpster diving in a failed attempt to avoid being arrested, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. when a deputy saw a Volkswagen speeding eastbound on Third Street and when a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle continued to speed, an arrest report said.

Deputies said that a helicopter unit followed the vehicle as it traveled on back streets through Daytona Beach and South Daytona until eventually, it stopped on Banana Cay Drive and the driver, 23-year-old Treshawn Lovett, got out and ran.

"He's back running. I don't know what he's doing here. OK, he's getting in the dumpster. He's inside the dumpster. He just dove in," the helicopter pilot told deputies on the ground.

Video shows deputies and a K-9 surrounded the dumpster and demanded that Lovett surrender, which he did.

Where did you spend New Year's Eve? This individual chose to spend part of it hiding in a Dumpster. He rang in the New Year facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving while license suspended. pic.twitter.com/CBhs4SU9hB — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 2, 2019

When questioned, Lovett said he sped off when he saw the patrol car because he was nervous since he has has a criminal history, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said a Glock handgun was found in his vehicle.

Lovett was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended license.

