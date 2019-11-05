Florida man driving church van exposes himself to Boy Scout, police say

Johnathan Williams is accused of exposing himself to a Boy Scout in Holly Hill. (Image: Volusia County Jail)

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Holly Hill police say a convicted sex offender was driving a church minivan when he exposed himself to a Boy Scout collecting donations Monday outside an Ace Hardware.

Officers were called to the Ridgewood Avenue store around 4 p.m. by troop leaders who reported a man parked in front of the store had exposed himself to one of the Boy Scouts.

The troop leader told police the man went into the store, came out, got in his van and then stayed there staring at the troop for several minutes before calling over one of the boys to hand him a dollar.

Police reviewed surveillance video outside the store, which they say showed the man, later identified as Johnathan Williams, 58, "actively masturbating for many minutes" in the van.

Video surveillance shows Williams called one of the Boy Scouts over and handed him $1, while masturbating. The boy told one of the adults with the troop the man's penis was exposed, according to the report.

The van was registered to Free Spirit Evangelistic Outreach Church, according to the report. Deputies were able to identify Williams after viewing the church Facebook page and seeing photos of him. A church staff member said the van belongs to the church and Williams drives it.

During an interview with investigators, Williams told officers he purchased keys at Ace Hardware and then the van wouldn't start for about 10 minutes. When shown the video, Williams said he had "an itch" and he was inspecting the area for a rash.

Eventually, Williams told officers he was in counseling after serving time for a lewd and lascivious exhibition in front of a minor. He told investigators he "fell off the wagon."

Williams is currently on sex offender probation and was previously charged with lewd and lascivious assault of a minor. As part of his probation, Williams is not to have contact with minors, according to the report.

Officers arrested Williams on suspicion of violating his probation, and he was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of a child.

