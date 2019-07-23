Florida man drugged, raped boy with autism who later died, FDLE agents say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two years after a 15-year-old boy with autism died of pneumonia and a drug toxicity, a Lakeland man has been arrested on charges in connection with the boy's death.

Alain Luis Forget, 58, is accused of giving the boy drugs and sexually battering him before his death, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Forget was arrested in Lake County Tuesday and faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child less than 16 and delivery of a controlled substance of a minor.

FDLE agents said on Dec. 27, 2017, Forget took the 15-year-old boy with autism -- with permission from the child's grandmother -- with Autism to a residence in rural Hamilton County. The home where Forget took the victim had belonged to his late father, agents said.

Agents did not disclose the relationship between the vicitm's family and the suspect.

On Dec. 29, agents said the boy was found at the home unresponsive and Forget called 911. The victim died at a Hamilton County hospital.

An autopsy revealed that the victim had morphine and Xanax in his system and the medical examiner determined the boy died from drug toxicity and pneunmonia.

After interviewing the boy's family members and others who knew Forget, FDLE agents said they believe the 58-year-old man drugged the victim and sexually battered him prior to his death.

Several other allegations of sexual abuse have also been made against Forget, leading agents to believe there could be additional victims. The investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges.

Forget has residences in Lakeland and Sorrento.

Anyone with information about Forget is asked to contact FDLE’s Live Oak Field Office at 800-226-5630.

