Florida man electrocuted while working

SEBASTIAN, Fla. - A 41-year-old Florida landscaper was electrocuted Tuesday when he came in contact with a power line, police said.

Sebastian police said Pablo O’Campo Bustamante, of Vero Beach, died around 11:53 a.m. when he was electrocuted in the 700 block of Dixie Terrace in Indian River County.

Police said officers were called to the scene and the power was turned off by Florida Power & Light. It was then determined that Bustamante had died, police said.

Details about how he came into contact with the line have not been released.

A death investigation is underway.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.