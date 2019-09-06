Florida man fatally shot roommate during Hurricane Dorian's approach, deputies say

Robert McGlynn, 30, on left, is accused of fatally shooting Isaac Foster, 21, on right. (Image: BCSO)

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 30-year-old West Melbourne man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Tuesday night during an argument, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on Gray Road around 10 p.m. They found the victim, 21-year-old Isaac Foster, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting happened Tuesday night as Hurricane Dorian was churning off Central Florida's coast as a Category 3 storm.

Deputies determined that Foster and Robert McGlynn, 30, who both live on the property, were involved in an argument and McGlynn shot Foster multiple times.

After the shooting, McGlynn fled and was spotted by West Melbourne police near Eau Gallie Boulevard and Wickham Road. Officers deployed stop sticks to disable McGlynn's vehicle, according to the news release.

McGlynn was apprehended and arrested by West Melbourne police and Sheriff's Office deputies. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail. McGlynn is charged with second-degree murder, fleeing with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving and resisting an officer without violence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Agent Philipp Urbanetz at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

