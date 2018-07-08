Florida man flying high after 80th birthday -- literally

SAND HILLS, Fla. - A Florida man is the newest member of an elite aviation club: the United Flying Octogenarians.

According to a Panama City News Herald report , only about 1,500 pilots nationwide have registered as flying after the age of 80.

On Saturday, Dick McFadden joined the club with a birthday flight over Sand Hills in his 1950 Novian Super B model airplane.

McFadden said he was in denial about his eligibility status, adding that he doesn't feel 80 years old.

McFadden started flying 40 years ago. He said he plans to continue flying as long as he can pass the physical requirements.

Membership in the United Flying Octogenarians is open to anyone who piloted a fixed or rotary wing, glider, sport or balloon aircraft on or after their 80th birthday.

