Florida man injured in crash reunites with dog after spending past month in hospital

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man injured in a crash in Titusville this past February was reunited with his dog after he was released from the hospital.

Stephen Cottle, 18, was injured in a crash on U.S. 1.

Cottle was not the only one injured in the crash.

His dog named Daisy suffered a broken pelvis from the incident.

Daisy was able to have surgery for her broken pelvis after $4,600 was raised, according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Brevard Adoption Center.

The adoption center said when Cottle was released from the hospital he went straight to the center to see Daisy.

His dog has one more appointment next week. The center hopes she can return to her family at home next week.

