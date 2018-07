LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Florida man lost part of his hand in a July 4th fireworks accident, officials said.

Lauderhill Fire-Rescue posted on Twitter that the incident happened Wednesday night.

They said the injury resulted in a "partial amputation" of the man's hand.

The man's name or condition haven't been released.

No further details were immediately available.

