Florida man, lover hired someone to kill his wife, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 50-year-old man and his 30-year-old mistress were arrested in connection with the death of his wife, which was made to look like a bungled burglary, authorities said.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. Craig Waldrup told news outlets that Jerry "Tommy" Burns and Amanda Love were arrested Friday on second-degree murder charges. The search continues for the person who killed 44-year-old Velvet Floyd Burns.

Tommy Burns told officers he left for work May 9 and a family friend found his wife's body later that day. Investigators discovered Tommy Burns and Love were having an affair.

Waldrup said the couple offered someone thousands of dollars in cash and a portion of Tommy Burns' life insurance policy as a payment for her death.

Attorneys for Burns and Love aren't listed on jail records.

