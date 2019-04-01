Florida man nabbed after fleeing stop, swimming across canal, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A 22-year-old Palm Coast man faces drug and other charges after fleeing a traffic stop and swimming across a canal before being arrested at his home, deputies said.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Tyler Sweeney was arrested on several charges, including marijuana possession of 20 grams or more, possession of oxycodone, possession of an altered firearm and driving with a suspended license.

Sheriff's officials said a deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a traffic infraction, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed and crashed into an AT&T box located on Rae Drive in Palm Coast.

The driver, later identified as Sweeney, then ran from the scene, deputies said.

A deputy saw Sweeney jump into a canal, and he swam to Raintree Circle, deputies said.

Sweeney was found at his home, where he admitted to running from deputies because he did not have a valid driver’s license, officials said.

Meanwhile, a deputy noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Sweeney's vehicle, according to sheriff's officials. Four oxycodone pills and two bags of marijuana and a mason jar of marijuana were found in the vehicle, officials said. The weight of the marijuana was 249 grams, officials said.

A gun with the serial number scratched off was also discovered, sheriff's officials said.

“If you run from us we’re going to find you, so you might as well save your energy," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “In this case, this guy went to jail very tired and wet with more charges than if he had just stopped. Great work by our deputies in quickly apprehending him.”

Sweeney was booked into jail, where he was being held on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.