Florida man on balcony shoots puppy named Princess, police say

Police say a Florida man on a balcony shot and killed a dog with a pellet rifle.

The puppy named Princess was being walked by its owner Saturday night near the Davie apartment building.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, an off-duty police officer driving toward the building saw a man on a balcony with a rifle and called 911.

Davie Police officers found the dog's owner holding the limp, bleeding animal.

Police arrested 19-year-old Johansen Concepcion De La Ros on charges of animal cruelty. According to an arrest report, a friend told officers that Concepcion De La Ros looked through the rifle scope and said: "I'm going to shoot the dog."

Concepcion De La Ros was held Sunday on $2,500 bond. Broward County jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

