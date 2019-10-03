Report: Florida man who overslept gets jail time for missing jury duty

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man failed to report to jury service in August because he overslept and missed the trial, resulting in a 10-day jail sentence.

WPTV reports that Deandre Somerville, 21, failed to attend a civil case trial the day after being sworn in as a juror. After failing to alert the jury office of his situation, Somerville was served a subpoena to appear before a judge.

Somerville was asked to explain to the judge why he did not appear in court that day as a juror.

"I said, 'Sir, honestly, I overslept, and I didn't understand the seriousness of this.' He asked me if I had a criminal record. I said, 'Sir, I've never been arrested,'" Somerville told WPTV.

In total, Sommerville served 10 days in jail, has to complete 150 community service hours and will be on probation for a year. He must also write a letter of apology.

