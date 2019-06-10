Florida man tells deputies cocaine on his nose is not his, officials say

A Florida man had cocaine on his nose during a traffic stop in Hillsborough County, deputies said.

Deputies pulled over a car Monday and a passenger, Fabricio Jimenez, 20, had a white powdery substance on his nose, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jiminez’s nose was swabbed and the test came back positive for cocaine, according to deputies.

Deputies also located a backpack that they said contained 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills. A search of Jimenez produced a small baggie of powder cocaine, the sheriff’s office Facebook post said.

While being arrested, Jimenez told deputies the cocaine on his nose was not his.

