Florida man tells deputies cocaine on his nose is not his, officials say

Deputies said they found marijuana, Xanax pills, baggie of cocaine

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

(Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man had cocaine on his nose during a traffic stop in Hillsborough County, deputies said. 

Deputies pulled over a car Monday and a passenger, Fabricio Jimenez, 20, had a white powdery substance on his nose, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jiminez’s nose was swabbed and the test came back positive for cocaine, according to deputies. 

Deputies also located a backpack that they said contained 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills. A search of Jimenez produced a small baggie of powder cocaine, the sheriff’s office Facebook post said. 

While being arrested, Jimenez told deputies the cocaine on his nose was not his. 

