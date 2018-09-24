Florida man thrown 30 feet face-first off Daytona Beach bridge

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 21-year-old Daytona Beach man was arrested Sunday on allegations of throwing another man off the Main Street Bridge during a fight.

Derrick Goodin was arrested on charges of aggravated battery that could cause bodily harm, battery and disorderly conduct.

Daytona Beach police said Goodin got into an argument with a woman, and the other man intervened. After throwing the woman's bike over the bridge, Goodin punched the man in his face and threw him off the bridge, too, police said.

The man survived the 30-foot fall and swam to a nearby rowboat, where he was picked up by a good Samaritan, according to police.

A police officer driving by witnessed the incident and ordered Goodin to the ground at gunpoint, officials said.

The victims did not want to press charges, but Goodin was arrested because "throwing someone into the water from the bridge could have prompted a serious injury or a fatality," police said. The officer noted that there are "multiple pylons and maintenance catwalks" under the bridge.

