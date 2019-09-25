News

Florida Man who faked being teen doctor freed from prison, authorities say

'Dr. Love' released from custody after 20 months into his sentence

By Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -  A 22-year-old Florida man imprisoned for impersonating a doctor while he was a teenager and stealing from a patient has been freed from custody.

News outlets report Malachi Love-Robinson, known as "Dr. Love," was released Monday, about 20 months into his 3.5-year sentence. He was given credit for time served before his sentencing. Authorities have said Love-Robinson illegally practiced medicine out of a West Palm Beach office and even treated an undercover officer.

He was separately accused of examining and defrauding an older woman out of $35,000. He previously served a year in a Virginia prison for providing false information while trying to buy a car.

Authorities have said Love-Robinson also posed as a doctor in 2015, but didn't treat anyone and only wandered a hospital in doctor garb.
 

