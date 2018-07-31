Florida mom warns ‘Dragon Breath' can cause asthma attack

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida mom has issued a warning to other parents about the dangers of a liquid nitrogen-infused dessert after her son suffered an asthma attack.

Racheal McKenny was at The Avenues Mall in Jacksonville with her children and let them split an order of Dragon’s Breath cereal treats.

The popular treat allows people to blow smoke like a dragon, hence the name Dragon’s Breath.

What seemed like harmless fun turned dangerous for her son who suffers from asthma.

McKenny’s son started coughing about 10 minutes into the 40-minute ride home. After another 10 minutes, he began to cough so bad he couldn't catch his breath.

Since they did not have his inhaler, the family drove to a nearby firehouse so emergency medical technicians could immediately start an albuterol treatment and hook the child up to an IV in preparation to transport him to the hospital.

McKenny’s son is doing much better, but she wants to warn others about the danger liquid nitrogen poses to those with asthma.

“Please, if you know someone that has even just a mild case of asthma, do not let them have this snack,” McKenny said in her post. “I should have known better, but it did not occur to me that this food could have this effect. As a result, my son could have died. Please don’t make the same mistake I did.”

In an update on the Facebook post, McKenny wrote that the mall vendor has updated its sign with an asthma warning to help prevent this from happening to others.

