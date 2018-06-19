Florida named a top state for summer road trips

ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians pining for an adventure this season are in luck. As it turns out, the Sunshine State was recently named one of the best for summer road trips.

The abundance of activities the state has to offer -- including beaches, state parks and other amusement options -- helped Florida earn the No. 5 spot on personal finance site WalletHub's list of best states for summer road trips.

As part of the study, each state was given a score in three categories: cost, safety and activities. Those categories were broken into key metrics, which were then given individual scores and weights to determine the overall score for each category.

Metrics in cost included gas prices, costs for car repairs, and prices for camping and hotel rooms. Traffic laws, road quality and car thefts were taken into consideration for the safety category and attractions, nightlife options and access to scenic highways came into play when it came to determining the score for the activities category.

Although Florida was fifth overall, it was one of the worst states in the safety category, with a 48 ranking, but came in at No. 2 for activities. Florida was right around average for cost at 20.

Wyoming earned the top spot on the list, followed by North Carolina, Minnesota and Texas.

For Orlandoans preferring to stay local during the summer months, News 6 has gathered some of the best options for staycations, day trips, attractions, beaches and more as part of our Best of Summer 2018 contest. Go to ClickOrlando.com/BestOf to cast your vote.

You can also see WalletHub's full list of best states for summer road trips by clicking here.





