Florida officer saves dog hit on busy highway

A police officer on his way to work saw a dog get struck by a vehicle while crossing I-275 and rushed to save the dog.

Officer Joseph Puglia, with the Pinellas Park Police Department, swerved on the busy highway when he saw the dog get hit, to help block traffic, according to a Facebook post.

Puglia jumped out of his vehicle, grabbed the dog off the highway and rushed it to the Pinellas Animal Hospital, the post said.

According to the Police Department, the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

The dog did not have a tag or microchip, so its owner is not known.

