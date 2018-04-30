Florida officer's radio farewell before retirement strikes an emotional chord

Officer Andre Jenkins during his retirement ceremony. Photo courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A video of a Florida police officer's emotional radio farewell is going viral.

Last Thursday, Sarasota Police Department Officer Andre Jenkins made his traditional "10-7" (out of service) call over the radio to signal that he was ending his final shift. His partner recorded the call on video, which showed Jenkins tearing up as he announced his retirement.

"I had plenty of good times and a lot of good memories over my career and I appreciate it, I'll cherish them for the rest of my life," Jenkins said.

After his radio announcement, dozens of officers around the city chimed in to offer congratulations.

"Andre thank you for everything, congratulations on your retirement," one officer said.

"You earned it buddy, good job," another officer chimed in.

The Herald Tribune reports that the police department shared the video on Facebook, where it had been viewed more than 200,000 times as of Monday morning.

On Twitter, the same video had been viewed more than 500,000 times and was retweeted more than 4,000 times, including by the official Twitter account of President Donald Trump.

