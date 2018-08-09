Florida police officer wounded in shootout at Waffle House

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A police officer and a suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire outside a Waffle House in northeastern Florida.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said one of their officers was shot Wednesday night and was taken to a hospital.

Cmdr. Tommy Crumley told WJXT-TV a pedestrian opened fire on an officer driving by. That officer was not hurt. The suspect ran, and was met by two more officers. During an exchange of gunfire, the suspect and an officer were both shot.

The suspect's name hasn't been released.

Authorities haven't released the officer's name, but Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham said the officer is in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect's condition is unknown.

Latham visited the officer and his family in the hospital.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.