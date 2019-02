SARASOTA, Fla. - Authorities in Florida are set to provide an update Tuesday night in the case of a boy who vanished nearly two years ago.

Jabez Spann was last seen on Sept. 4, 2017, in the 22nd Street area of Sarasota. He was 14 years old at the time of his disappearance.

The Sarasota Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office will hold the news conference at 9 p.m.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.