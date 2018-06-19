Florida prison officer hit by car, killed while supervising inmates

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A state corrections officer was struck and killed by a passing vehicle as she supervised inmates on a work detail in South Florida.

The SunSentinel reports 48-year-old Tawanna Marin died Monday afternoon shortly after being hit by a car.

The crash happened in Coconut Creek, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie Jones said in a statement that Marin was a corrections officer with the state for nine years. She was based at the South Florida Reception Center in Doral.

The inmates were working for the Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.