Florida restaurant puts flyers of missing pets on pizza boxes

STOCK PHOTO: Pixabay.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida pizza shop is trying to help pet owners in Marion County get reunited with their missing dogs and cats.

La Forchetta Ristorante Pizzeria in Stuart announced pet owners can drop off flyers of their missing pets to place on the restaurant’s pizza boxes at no charge.

The restaurant said its mother company, Angelo’s Pizza in Matawan, New Jersey, is doing the same thing.

The Marion County pizza shop said it hopes more businesses use similar ideas to help missing pets get reunited with their families.





Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.