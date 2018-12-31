Florida rings in new laws in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - With the new year comes new laws in Florida.

Several laws will take effect Jan. 1, 2019, while others will be on the books a week later.

Here's a look at some of the key measures taking effect soon.

Minimum wage increase

Florida’s minimum-wage rate is increasing to $8.46 an hour, up from $8.25. The rate for tipped employees will move to $5.44 per hour.

Florida is among 22 states increasing its minimum wage on New Year’s Day.

Hospitals required to post prices online

Hospitals will be required to post a list of their standard patient charges online under a new federal rule.

The move is meant to increase price transparency and encourage patients to become better-educated decision makers when it comes to their own care.

Federal alimony law

Alimony will not be a tax deduction for payers and will not be taxable income for recipients. The new law affects cases going forward and not orders already in place.

Amendment 2: Limit property tax

This proposal permanently places a 10-percent cap on the annual increase of non-homestead property tax assessments.

Amendment 4: Felon voting rights

Effective Jan. 8, former felons, excluding those convicted of murder and sexual offenses, will have their voting rights restored following the completion of their sentences.

