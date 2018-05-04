Florida school bus plows through fence outside Orange Park home

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - No one was injured when a Florida school bus plowed into a fence outside a home in Orange Park Friday afternoon, officials said.

The Clay County bus veered off the road and crashed into the fence on Stallion Way off of Oakleaf Village Parkway sometime before 2:30 p.m., according to News 6 sister station WJXT-TV.

[MORE: Do you always have to stop for a school bus? | Mom arrested for DUI after almost hitting school bus, deputies say]

Clay County Emergency Management officials said no students were on board at the time of the single-vehicle crash, and no injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene to handle a fuel leak, authorities said.

No other details were immediately available. Additional information is expected to be released by school district officials, WJXT reported.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.