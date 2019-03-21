Florida State advances to Round of 32 after 76-69 win against Vermont

HARTFORD, Conn. - Florida State's defense forced 16 turnovers in a 76-69 victory against the Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

FSU spent majority of the game at the foul line, the Seminoles were 31-37 at the charity stripe.

The next game for the Seminoles will be on Saturday, FSU will play against the winner of Thursday's Murray State vs. Marquette game.

This is the seventh time FSU has been in the NCAA Tournament in the past 11 years.

