Florida State vs. Gonzaga: How to watch, live coverage

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Florida State is trying to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the second year in a row as the No. 4 seed Seminoles go against No. 1 seed Gonzaga.

FSU actually beat Gonzaga 75-60 in the Sweet Sixteen last season.

The game will air on News 6 at 7:09 p.m. on Thursday

The Bulldogs are currently 7.5-point favorites to win the game. The total is at 148.5 points.

The Seminoles have won 16 of the team's last 18 games.

The winner of the game will move on to the Elite Eight on Saturday to play the winner of Michigan vs. Texas Tech.

This will be the fifth time FSU has played in a Sweet Sixteen game, FSU has been to two Elite Eights and one Final Four.

Mfiondu Kabengele is the leading scorer for Florida State.

He is averaging 13.4 points a game while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Rui Hachimura is the leading scorer for Gonzaga.

He is shooting 47 percent from beyond the arc.

