Florida teen killed by exploding firework

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida teen has died in a fireworks explosion, according to police.

Tampa police said the 16-year-old boy was holding a mortar firing tube and trying to launch it when it exploded late Thursday night.

Police said the explosion caused injuries to the boy's hand and chest.

The teen was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died early Friday morning, officials said.

The teen's name hasn't been released.

An investigation is underway.

