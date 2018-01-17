Florida troopers now equipped with life-saving drug Narcan

The Florida Highway Patrol is equipping its troopers with the life-saving drug Narcan, which halts the affect of an opioid overdose.

Using the nasal spray, troopers will be able to revive an overdose victim within seconds.

“FHP knows firsthand the seriousness of the opioid crisis and the department is taking the necessary steps to adapt our techniques and arm our troopers with the tools that will ensure the safety of the public and FHP,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “With the rise of deaths associated with the use of fentanyl and carfentanil, it is important to have this antidote available to our troopers, who are often the first to arrive on scene on Florida roadways.”

Narcan was given to troopers in Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin and Indian River because those counties have seen an increasing number of overdose deaths, officials said. Additional troopers across the state will receive the antidote by the end of February.

In addition to reviving civilians who are suffering from overdose symptoms, Narcan can also be used on troopers and first responders who are exposed to an opioid while conducting an investigation.

"Extremely small doses of (carfentanil and fentanyl) have been determined to be fatal, and even exposure from minor skin contact has been known to cause severe medical issues, including death," FHP officials said in a news release.

