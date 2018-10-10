Florida woman charged in baby boy's hot car death

SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Florida woman has been charged in the death of her infant son, who was left alone in a hot car, sheriff's officials said.

A Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release said Cami Lee Moyer, 38, was arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder and child neglect.

Detectives said 9-month-old Keyton O'Callaghan was left in his mother's car outside a Spring Hill home one night in August and discovered by his father shortly before noon the next day.

The father performed CPR on the boy until rescuers arrived, officials said.

The infant was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Moyer was being held without bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

