Florida woman cited for keeping monkey as pet

A Volusia County woman is accused of having a rhesus macaque as a pet, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County woman is accused of having a rhesus macaque as a pet, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC said 71-year-old Ruth Gordon was not licensed to have the monkey as a pet.

FWC officers said the cage the rhesus macaque was in did not meet the standards required for a cage.

The monkey appeared to be healthy, according to the FWC.

Gordon's house did not meet the standards to keep the monkey as a pet, according to investigators.

Investigators said the suspect got the animal from a wildlife dealer who did not have a permit to sell a rhesus macaque.

She was given a citation for illegal possession of class II wildlife.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.