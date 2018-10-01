Florida woman kept 37 cats in small moving truck without food, deputies say

HOLIDAY, Fla. - A Florida woman faces dozens of animal cruelty charges after authorities say they found 37 cats inside a small moving truck.

Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies responded Saturday to neighbors' complaints about the truck in Holiday.

In an emailed statement, Sheriff's Office spokesman Kevin Doll said deputies found the cats locked in the truck's storage compartment without food, water or air conditioning.

Cats were found under furniture packed into the truck and also in filthy cages stacked to the top of the compartment.

Doll said the cats' owner, 61-year-old Karen Tuttle-Kunnmann, was arrested on at least three dozen counts of animal cruelty.

The cats were placed in the care of animal control.

