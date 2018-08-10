Florida woman killed while placing order in McDonald's drive-thru

JACKSONVLLE, Fla. - (AP) - A Florida woman was ordering food at a McDonald's drive-thru when authorities say someone walked up and fatally shot her.

Jacksonville Sheriff's officials say the unidentified woman was found in her car Friday morning with at least one gunshot wound. She died at the hospital.

It's unclear if the victim was targeted. Authorities say witnesses described the suspect as a heavy-set black male who may have been driving a white, four-door sedan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.