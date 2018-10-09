Florida woman makes Facebook post offering $100 to attack officer, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Florida woman posted on Facebook offering $100 to have someone attack the officer who spoke to her son for less than six minutes, according to Eustis Police Department officials.

Hildagarde Simmons, 50, posted on her Facebook page begging and offering someone $100 to attack the officer who spoke to her son shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

Simmons went to the police department at 11 a.m. to speak with someone about her son's encounter with the officer. The affidavit said Simmons was hostile while speaking with a communications officer and demanded the name of the officer who spoke to her son.

Officials said Simmons made the post shortly after leaving the department. The report said the officer made contact with her son and another individual for less than six minutes and were described as "calm and cooperative."

Officers received screenshots of the posts, which included the officer's name and vehicle number on her Facebook page, which has more than 800 followers.

"If yoy (sic) a molly head I will give you a $100.00!! To kick his (expletive)!! Pam Simmons said that!! Anybody who want to can show Eustis Department what I post!! No secret made it known at the station!! To the chief!! Kick his (expletive) anybody you got a $100.00," Simmons wrote in all caps, according to the affidavit.

Police said Simmons also made another similar post on the same account.

"Please somebody!! I'm beggin ... somebody anybody!! Please give him a good (expletive) kicking," another post in all caps read, according to authorities.

Simmons can be heard in police body camera video yelling to someone inside a home that officers were taking her to jail because of her Facebook post and repeatedly asked for underwear at the time of her arrest.

Simmons was charged with solicitation to commit battery on a law enforcement officer.

