Florida woman tied child up to keep her from eating, police say

Difficulty Urinating or Changes in Flow -- In men, the most common early sign of prostate cancer is a feeling of not being able to start urinating once you're set to go. Many men also report having a hard time stopping the flow of urine.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida woman who was struggling to potty-train her 3-year-old withheld food to keep her from soiling her diaper, police said.

Riviera Beach police arrested Takeia Ann Burns, 31, last week on charges of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Police said when the child was eating from the garbage, Burns tied together the girl's arms and legs.

The Palm Beach Post, citing police, reported that Burns is to blame for the child's fractured rib and brain bleed.

Police said the child weighed 22 pounds.

The newspaper reports the woman's relationship to the child is redacted in a police report.

The child is still recovering in a hospital and the other four children in Burns' care were placed with relatives.

A lawyer wasn't listed on Burns' court records.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.