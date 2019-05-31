Florida woman tries to suffocate infant after making Facebook threat, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - A woman made threats against an infant on Facebook then tried to suffocate her baby as deputies approached her, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they began searching for 19-year-old Aniya Thomas after she posted threats against herself and her 6-month-old child on Facebook.

"Me and my baby don't deserve the life we were given," the post read, according to the report. "I can't do this anymore. I just hope I get to see my little angel again and if they find our bodies I don't want no funeral, cremate the both of us and throw our ashes in the ocean that's my only wish."

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thomas' cellphone pinged at a Walmart in Vero Beach and as deputies approached the vehicle she was in, she reclined her seat, placed the child face down on her chest and began to squeeze as if she was trying to suffocate the baby, according to the report.

Deputies said they smashed the vehicle's windows and safely removed the infant when Thomas refused to comply with their demands, then took Thomas into custody.

Officials said the child was given to a family member unharmed.

Thomas is being held at the Indian River County Jail on charges of felony child abuse and resisting arrest without violence.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.