'Real Housewives' star 'The Countess' arrested in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Palm Beach police arrested a cast member of the "Real Housewives of New York City" early Sunday on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.

Luann de Lesseps -- known as "The Countess" on the Bravo reality TV show -- was also charged with threatening a public servant and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to court records.

Gossip website TMZ reported that Lesseps told police, "I'm going to kill you all."

The Palm Beach Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

The Palm Beach Post reported that she was booked early Sunday morning and later released without bond.

De Lesseps, 52, was married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, granting her the courtesy title of "countess."

She forfeited the title when she married SmartSource CEO Thomas D'Agostino on Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach. They announced their divorce in August.

D'Agostino owns a home in Palm Beach County.

De Lesseps has appeared on the "Real Housewives of New York City," which chronicles of the travails of the city's wealthy socialites, since its premiere in 2008. She is a former model and released a pop single called "Money Can't Buy You Class" in 2010.

