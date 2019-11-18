Man barricades himself in Orlando hotel room

A man is in custody after police said he broke into an unknown man’s room at an Orlando hotel, then barricaded himself in a bathroom for hours Sunday evening.

The standoff lasted for about three and half hours after SWAT team members used tear gas. They eventually forced their way in the room at the Ambassador Hotel on Colonial Drive.

“It’s at the very least a burglary. He entered a hotel room that wasn’t his and he basically barricaded himself inside a bathroom,” said Orlando police lieutenant Frank Chisari.

Police said they're working to see if the suspect was armed.

“He had claimed to be armed. In some type of altercation with somebody else, he might have been shot at is what he was saying,” said Chisari.

Orlando Police said neither the victim or the suspect were hurt. The victim was able to get away and call 911.

“He called the police and said that his room was burglarized,” said Chisari.

Neighbors watched on for hours Sunday as SWAT team member went back and forth between hotel rooms. Some residents had to be evacuated.

"Crazy," said hotel resident Jerry Postel. "When it first started you couldn’t go nowhere. They flash banged the room, they hit it with tear gas."

Orlando Police have not released the suspect’s name, or what charges he could face. They’re talking with the victim and any witnesses to learn more.